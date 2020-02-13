'Very talented, but...': Wolves ace gives his verdict on Leicester

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City lock horns at Molineux on Friday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Morgan Gibbs-White has given his thoughts on Leicester City ahead of the two teams locking horns in the Premier League at Molineux on Friday night (Wolves website).

Both Wolves and the Foxes have had a bright season so far, with Nuno Espirito Santo's charges shaking off their early-season malaise to edge into the top half of the table.

Brendan Rodgers' men, meanwhile, were in superb form earlier on in the campaign and there were talks of a potential title charge as in 2015-16.

Despite Leicester's form subsequently tailing off somewhat, combined with Liverpool's incredible exploits this term which have effectively made them champions-elect, the Foxes are still very much in the Champions League hunt.

Gibbs-White says "you have to take your hat off" to Leicester for what Rodgers and his players have done this season, but also feels that Wolves have more than enough to get a good result against their fellow Midlanders.

"You have to take your hat off to them for what Brendan has done and what the team has done this season," the England Under-21 ace told the Wolves website. "They have a young team and it’s very talented, but I feel like we have the desire and hard work to pull through in the game.

"I feel like we’re one of the most organised teams in the league, so we’ll be going into this game with confidence, wanting to win the game, but bearing in mind it’s going to be a tough game because of how Leicester play."

Wolves are unbeaten in two games against Leicester, a 0-0 draw in the Premier League reverse fixture this season at the King Power Stadium and a 4-3 win, also in the league, in January 2019 (11v11).