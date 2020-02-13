Quick links

'Untouchable', 'Would break my heart': Some fans react after hearing Liverpool want their £50m star

FC Internazionale fans show their support during the Coppa Italia Quarter Final match between FC Internazionale and ACF Fiorentina at San Siro on January 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Liverpool are reportedly keen on Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale warms up ahead before the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Liverpool may be dominating in England and around the world, but they will still be in the market for new signings come the summer.

The Reds were quiet last summer, focusing mostly on youth with Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott, but that may free up cash to splash this summer.

They're already being linked with a host of new faces even with the window months away from opening, and one of them is Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

 

FC Inter News claim that Liverpool sent a scout to watch Brozovic in action on Sunday night, seeing him score a crucial goal as Inter came from 2-0 down to beat AC Milan 4-2.

Brozovic allegedly has a €60million (£50million) release clause in his contract, and Inter are scrambling to sort out a new deal that removes that relatively modest fee.

The Croatian fits the bill for Jurgen Klopp's style of play given his immense work rate and his ability on the ball, but at 27 he doesn't really make sense for the Reds.

Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Even with Adam Lallana moving on this summer, Liverpool have more than enough in midfield, with Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all at Klopp's disposal, as well as youngster Curtis Jones.

A move seems unlikely, but Inter fans have been taking to Twitter to describe Brozovic as 'irreplaceable' and 'untouchable', urging the club not to sell him for less than €100million – though that won't happen with that clause in place.

Another fan suggested that Brozovic leaving for Liverpool would break their heart, believing that selling him this summer would be hard to forgive, even if other signings are made.

FC Internazionale fans show their support during the Coppa Italia Quarter Final match between FC Internazionale and ACF Fiorentina at San Siro on January 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

