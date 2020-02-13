'Untouchable', 'Would break my heart': Some fans react after hearing Liverpool want their £50m star

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Liverpool may be dominating in England and around the world, but they will still be in the market for new signings come the summer.

The Reds were quiet last summer, focusing mostly on youth with Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott, but that may free up cash to splash this summer.

They're already being linked with a host of new faces even with the window months away from opening, and one of them is Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

FC Inter News claim that Liverpool sent a scout to watch Brozovic in action on Sunday night, seeing him score a crucial goal as Inter came from 2-0 down to beat AC Milan 4-2.

Brozovic allegedly has a €60million (£50million) release clause in his contract, and Inter are scrambling to sort out a new deal that removes that relatively modest fee.

The Croatian fits the bill for Jurgen Klopp's style of play given his immense work rate and his ability on the ball, but at 27 he doesn't really make sense for the Reds.

Even with Adam Lallana moving on this summer, Liverpool have more than enough in midfield, with Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all at Klopp's disposal, as well as youngster Curtis Jones.

A move seems unlikely, but Inter fans have been taking to Twitter to describe Brozovic as 'irreplaceable' and 'untouchable', urging the club not to sell him for less than €100million – though that won't happen with that clause in place.

Another fan suggested that Brozovic leaving for Liverpool would break their heart, believing that selling him this summer would be hard to forgive, even if other signings are made.

100mln e and no problem. — SindbadSzyderca#NAPIĘTNOWANY #wyPADpajacu (@Sindbad22288397) February 12, 2020

i don't care who we buy next summer. if brozovic and lautaro don't renew and remove their release clauses, it's an easy -5/10 summer in my book https://t.co/jNbMAKC7qo — Akid (@19NOL8) February 12, 2020

Just not true. They have Henderson & Fabinho in that role — Pazzo (@_FCIM) February 11, 2020

100 million euro then — Dwitya Harits W (@dwityaharits) February 12, 2020

Untouchable. Even if we sign Tonali, he will need to be loaned out for another year or so before coming in to replace Brozo. — I.M.N.Apeman (@IamanApeman) February 11, 2020

Whatever happens, Brozovic cannot be sold to anyone. Irreplaceable. https://t.co/KwNplEfrWw — Abdul W. Sethi (@AbdulWSethi1) February 12, 2020

Brozovic under Klopp would break my heart in thousand pieces https://t.co/kFsccmany8 — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) February 11, 2020

I think Marotta knows we Brozo will leave sonner or later and we should have a plan B for the day that he leaves. E.g, Tonalli. — Assaf (@interista_il) February 12, 2020