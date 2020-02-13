Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town

'Unbelievable': Some fans baffled by decision regarding Tottenham loanee yesterday

Amir Mir
Tanguy Ndombele and Cameron Carter Vickers of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on August 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers is currently on-loan at Championship side Luton Town.

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Tottenham Hotspur during pre season training at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on July 10, 2018 in Enfield, England.

At the start of the evening on Wednesday, Luton Town fans weren't too happy when Tottenham Hotspur loanee, Cameron Carter-Vickers, was dropped for their clash against Sheffield Wednesday. 

There are sections of Luton fans who feel the Spurs defender has been their best player since his arrival last month, therefore, they were baffled to see him on the bench for yesterday's match. 

 

In the end, the decision to not start the Tottenham man paid off because Graeme Jones' side recorded all three points, and with it secured a clean sheet. 

Carer-Vickers has gone from one club to another in recent seasons, as he has struggled to find a home away from Tottenham.

Following his struggles at Stoke City during the first half of the campaign, he returned to Spurs during the winter transfer window and they sent him out on-loan to Luton. 

Heung-min Son and Cameron Carter-Vickers of Tottenham during a Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on August 22, 2017 in Enfield, England.

He played their last two matches - both defeats against West Brom and Cardiff, as sections of the Hatters fans, felt that he did well during those matches despite those losses and should have kept his place in the team.

It remains to be seen whether the decision to put Carter-Vickers on the bench was down to just rotating the squad, or whether he was dropped.

The Spurs man will be hoping it's not the latter because, during these past two seasons, it hasn't gone well for him during his loan spells at the likes of Stoke and Swansea.  

Here is a selection of Luton fans reacting to Carter-Vickers not starting against Sheffield Wednesday: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch