'Unbelievable': Some fans baffled by decision regarding Tottenham loanee yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers is currently on-loan at Championship side Luton Town.

At the start of the evening on Wednesday, Luton Town fans weren't too happy when Tottenham Hotspur loanee, Cameron Carter-Vickers, was dropped for their clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

There are sections of Luton fans who feel the Spurs defender has been their best player since his arrival last month, therefore, they were baffled to see him on the bench for yesterday's match.

In the end, the decision to not start the Tottenham man paid off because Graeme Jones' side recorded all three points, and with it secured a clean sheet.

Carer-Vickers has gone from one club to another in recent seasons, as he has struggled to find a home away from Tottenham.

Following his struggles at Stoke City during the first half of the campaign, he returned to Spurs during the winter transfer window and they sent him out on-loan to Luton.

He played their last two matches - both defeats against West Brom and Cardiff, as sections of the Hatters fans, felt that he did well during those matches despite those losses and should have kept his place in the team.

It remains to be seen whether the decision to put Carter-Vickers on the bench was down to just rotating the squad, or whether he was dropped.

The Spurs man will be hoping it's not the latter because, during these past two seasons, it hasn't gone well for him during his loan spells at the likes of Stoke and Swansea.

Here is a selection of Luton fans reacting to Carter-Vickers not starting against Sheffield Wednesday:

What’s exactly has carter vickers done wrong? — oliver hilton (@oliv3rhilton) February 12, 2020

Didn’t we need Carter-Vickers quality at the start of the season? And wasn’t he one of our best players Saturday?



15 games to go. Must win games. He’s on the bench. — Adam Driscoll (@AdamDriscoll92) February 12, 2020

What's Carter Vickers done wrong? — Wilko (@WilkoGamer16) February 12, 2020

Why drop Vickers one of our better players on the weekend — Michael (@MichaelP26) February 12, 2020

Imagine dropping Carter-Vickers — Oli Richards (@OliRichards1) February 12, 2020

Unbelievable dropping carter-vickers! It’s all in inconsequential anyway !! — Craig Clarke (@cclarke100) February 12, 2020

What’s carter-vickers done wrong? glad Tunnicliffe is still in the squad, gives that something that every team envy’s - such a beauty to watch him play — Arch (@barrett_archie) February 12, 2020

Play carter vickers — ryan (@rymufc77) February 12, 2020