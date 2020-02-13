Where is Tyson Fury from and where does The Gypsy King live now?

ITV's Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King arrives on our screens on February 13th.

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in professional boxing and it's not hard to see why after a career of incredible highs and lows that has seen him compete in some of the most hotly contested boxing matches in recent years.

As well as being one of the most ferocious fighters in the sport, Fury has often been at the heart of plenty of controversies, not only within boxing but also surrounding his heritage which has earned him the nickname The Gypsy King.

To delve deeper into the life of Tyson Fury, ITV is now offering up viewers a chance to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the heavyweight boxer and his life away from the ring.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King on ITV

ITV's new three-part documentary series, titled Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, follows Fury over the course of several months as he prepares for his hotly anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder after their original match was controversially called as a draw back in December 2018.

We join Fury as he trains, we get to spend time with his family and most importantly, we get to see just what make this flamboyant character tick by exploring his roots and motivations.

The first episode of The Gypsy King arrives on February 13th at 9pm on ITV while the second episode follows on Thursday, February 20th just two days before the hotly anticipated rematch on February 22nd.

Where is Tyson Fury from?

Tyson Fury was born in the Manchester suburb of Wythenshawe in August 1988 and was three months premature, only weighing one pound (450g) at birth.

Boxing was always an inspiration for Tyson as Fury's parents, both of whom are from Ireland, named their son Tyson after boxing legend Mike Tyson as he would need to be a fighter to survive his premature birth which, of course, he did.

Throughout his boxing career, Tyson has gone by the nickname The Gypsy King which stems from the fact that he is descended from Irish Traveller heritage.

This has caused no small amount of trouble for Fury when he attempted to gain dual citizenship as his father, John, was not officially registered in County Galway when he was born in the 1960s.

Tyson Fury during a press conference in 2018.

Where does he live now?

After growing up in Wythenshawe, Manchester the North West of England, Fury has stayed true to his roots and now lives in the Lancashire town of Morecombe with his wife Paris and their five children.

Ahead of the 2015 general election, it was reported by the BBC that Fury planned to stand as an independent candidate in his local constituency of Morecombe and Lunesdale but in the end, didn't run.

Tyson Fury: Gypsy King arrives in three parts, the first of which is hitting our screens on ITV at 9pm on February 13th.