Trevor Sinclair sends four-word Twitter message Celtic fans will love after Old Firm duo results

It was yet another dramatic evening in the Scottish Premiership yesterday, with Celtic recording an emphatic win and Rangers losing at Kilmarnock.

Trevor Sinclair has stated on his personal Twitter account 'let's talk about 10' after Celtic thumped Hearts on Wednesday night and Rangers were beaten at Kilmarnock.

For the second season in a row, since both Old Firm duo have returned from the winter break, Celtic have upped their performances and Rangers have looked a shadow of the team that was producing the goods during the first half of the season.

That was showcased once again on a dramatic night of action in the Premiership with Kille coming from a goal down to put a massive dent in Steven Gerrard's title hopes.

The Gers are now 10 points behind their Old Firm rivals in the table, and even with their game in hand, the gap between the duo would be seven points at best.

It's not good reading from a Rangers perspective, but Celtic fans will love this message from the personal Twitter account of former West Ham winger, Sinclair:

Let’s talk about 10 #HH — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) February 12, 2020

It seems as though nine-in-a-row is now a lot closer than Celtic fans would have thought when they initially returned from their break.

And if that's the case then they can start to dream big, and about putting a record-breaking 10-in-a-row into their cabinet.

But Neil Lennon will ensure his players firmly have their feet on the ground, as their attention will now turn to an away clash at Aberdeen on Sunday.

Rangers, on the other hand, are at home to Livingston, who are chasing third spot following their win against St Mirren yesterday.