Tony Pulis cannot contain himself over ‘fantastic’ player Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle reportedly want

Tony Pulis manager of Middlesbrough looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Middlesbrough at The New York Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Rotherham, England.
Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in Liverpool’s Adam Lallana.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Tony Pulis has raved about reported Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Newcastle United target and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana on Sky Sports.

Lallana is out of out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Arsenal, West Ham United and Leicester City want to sign the England international midfielder on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

 

The Chronicle has claimed that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce would love to sign the former Southampton star.

Former Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion manager Pulis has raved about Lallana, and believes that he is a “fantastic” footballer.

Pulis told Sky Sports about Lallana: “I think Adam is just a fantastic player. He has been a little bit unlucky over the past couple of years with injuries, but he can score goals, create goals.

"You could play him as a holding midfield player. His quality and his vision is absolutely fantastic.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 10,...

Stats

Lallana has made three starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 31-year-old made five starts and eight substitute appearances in the league, and the midfielder made one start and two substitute appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

