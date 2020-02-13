'This rumour every year': Some Reds fans react after being linked with 'useless' player again

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Quincy Promes from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans do not appear particularly keen on suggestions that they are interested in signing Ajax attacker Quincy Promes.

Sport.RU suggest that Liverpool want the Dutch international, as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his side’s attacking ranks.

But Liverpool supporters have their doubts over whether they would go for Promes, given his age now.

Liverpool have been linked with Promes for quite some time, and he is a player who has previously been on their radar.

However, at the age of 28, the time may have passed for him to become a Liverpool player now.

Promes has scored 11 goals and claimed four assists in Holland this term, which represents a credible return but hardly an outstanding one.

With Liverpool already possessing a fearsome attack, it would be difficult to see Promes as anything more than a rotational option.

And the likelihood of him joining up with Klopp’s men in the summer does appear to be slim.