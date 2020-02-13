Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'This rumour every year': Some Reds fans react after being linked with 'useless' player again

John Verrall
Quincy Promes of the Netherlands reacts to a missed chance on goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between the Netherlands and Bulgaria held at The Amsterdam ArenA on September 3,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Quincy Promes from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Quincy Promes of Ajax, celebrates his goal the 1-0 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruijff Arena on February 2, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

Liverpool fans do not appear particularly keen on suggestions that they are interested in signing Ajax attacker Quincy Promes.

Sport.RU suggest that Liverpool want the Dutch international, as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his side’s attacking ranks.

But Liverpool supporters have their doubts over whether they would go for Promes, given his age now.

Liverpool have been linked with Promes for quite some time, and he is a player who has previously been on their radar.

However, at the age of 28, the time may have passed for him to become a Liverpool player now.

 

Promes has scored 11 goals and claimed four assists in Holland this term, which represents a credible return but hardly an outstanding one.

With Liverpool already possessing a fearsome attack, it would be difficult to see Promes as anything more than a rotational option.

And the likelihood of him joining up with Klopp’s men in the summer does appear to be slim.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch