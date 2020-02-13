Quick links

'That's what I want': Manager raves about 'very good' Sunderland-owned player

Aiden McGeady during a Sunderland AFC training session at The Academy of Light on April 19, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland striker Aiden McGeady is unlikely to have a future at the Stadium of Light under the current Black Cats manager.

Lee Bowyer the manager

Sunderland loanee Aiden McGeady has been praised by Charlton boss Lee Bowyer after the Black Cats striker made his debut for his new side, as quoted by The Herald.

The Republic of Ireland international left the Stadium of Light at the end of last month and joined the Championship club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

 

McGeady had been frozen out at Sunderland, Phil Parkinson making it clear he had no future at the Stadium of Light while he remained manager of the club.

The 33-year-old made his debut for Charlton as a second-half substitute against Nottingham Forest and Bowyer was happy with his new player's initial output.

"Aidy did very well," Bowyer is quoted by The Herald as saying. "That's what I want, competition for places. It'll make my job harder, but it makes our team better.

"I want to play Aidy, I want to give him a chance. I see him in training and he's very good."

This season, McGeady made 21 appearances for Sunderland, scoring six goals and claiming two assists, while last term he featured 40 times, claiming 14 goals and registering six assists.

He is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of the season and, with no future on Wearside under Parkinson, he is very much playing for his future at the moment.

