Quick links

Sunderland

Hibernian

League One

Scottish Premiership

Sunderland flop has scored four goals already after January exit, his manager's thrilled

Danny Owen
Sunderland fans look on as players warm up ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Derby County at Stadium of Light on August 4, 2017 in Sunderland, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marc McNulty just never got going in League One - but the Sunderland flop has been reborn since re-uniting with Jack Ross at Hibernian in Scotland.

Marc McNulty of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Sunderland at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Gillingham, England.

Marc McNulty cannot stop scoring under Jack Ross. And the irony of that particular statement will not be lost on anyone of a Sunderland persuasion.

After all, it was Ross who brought McNulty to the Stadium of Light last summer, signing the Reading striker on loan for the season. But it has taken a change of scene, for both manager and striker, for the partnership to really start to get going.

McNulty reunited with Ross north of the border at Easter Road in January, cutting short his loan spell after Phil Parkinson, who took over at Sunderland in October, made it clear that Charlie Wyke was to be his first-choice number nine on Wearside.

 

But with four goals in his last two games for Hibernian, including a hat-trick in Saturday’s Scottish Cup thrashing of BSC Glasgow, Black Cats fans might be wondering why McNulty made finding the net look like such a chore in red and white.

In 21 Sunderland matches, McNulty scored just five times after all.

Marc McNulty of Sunderland has a shot during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers at Stadium of Light on December 26, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

“The early signs are good,” Ross told the Record after the 27-year-old hit the target again on Wednesday in a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Ross County. “You can’t be anything but pleased.”

With Sunderland going from mid-table mediocrity under Parkinson to genuine automatic promotion challengers in the blinking of an eye, even the most pessimistic Wearsider would struggle to find something to complain about right now.

But the sight of McNulty scoring goals for fun as Ross punches the air from the touchline leaves a rather sour taste in the mouth. 

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND 13th April Sunderland manager Jack Ross during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Coventry City at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 13th...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch