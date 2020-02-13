Quick links

'Fantastic news', 'good to see': Some Sunderland fans react to club announcement

A general view of the Stadium of Light during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on February 24, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland have announced that the Black Cats youth goalkeeper Adam Richardson has signed his first professional contract at the Stadium of Light.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the official announcement regarding Black Cats youth goalkeeper Adam Richardson.

Sunderland have confirmed that the 16-year-old has put pen to paper on his first professional contract, a "long-term deal" at the Stadium of Light, though the exact length is undisclosed.

Richardson is currently in Sunderland's Under-16s team and next season will see him link up with the youth team at the Academy of Light.

The Sunderland website noted that the teenager was on the radar of Premier League and Championship clubs, with the Sunderland Echo claiming Manchester United were one of the suitors.

 

 

Richardson, also an England youth international, will now be learning the ropes at an academy which regained category one status just last week, and academy goalkeeping coach Mark Prudhoe reckons the youngster has a bright future.

"I am delighted that Adam has signed a contract with the club," Prudhoe told the Sunderland website. "He is a great young goalkeeper coming through our system and we are all excited by his potential.

"Hopefully he can eat that potential up, and if he does, I think we might have another graduate coming along sooner rather than later."

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted to the announcement:

