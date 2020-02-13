Stewart thinks his former club should have signed out-of-favour Celtic player

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon was reportedly on the radar of Heart of Midlothian in the January transfer window.

Michael Stewart has stated on Twitter that Heart of Midlothian should have signed Craig Gordon from Celtic in the January transfer window.

The former Hearts midfielder made the comments following Daniel Stendel’s side’s 5-0 hammering at the hands of Celtic away from home at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Stewart was not impressed with the performance produced by Hearts goalkeeper Joel Castro Pereira, and believes that the Scottish Premiership club should have signed Gordon from the Hoops.

According to The Scottish Sun, Hearts wanted to sign the 37-year-old former Sunderland goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

I’ve said it many times that Pereira isn’t good enough. The deal to get Craig Gordon should’ve been done, unfortunately Stendel wasn’t overly keen. A manager who doesn’t know the game here is having to do a lot of learning fast and there is really no margin for error. — Michael Stewart (@mstewart_23) February 12, 2020

Leaving Celtic

Gordon is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season, and it is hard to see the Glasgow giants offer him a new contract.

With the Scotland international now 37 years of age, one suspects that Gordon will want to leave the Hoops in the summer of 2020, and perhaps Hearts should then make an approach to sign him on a free transfer.

According to WhoScored, the goalkeeper has made one appearance in the Europa League and two appearances in the Scottish League Cup for Neil Lennon's side so far this season.