Stewart thinks his former club should have signed out-of-favour Celtic player

Craig Gordon of Celtic is beaten by the shot of Tom Beadling of Dunfermline during the Betfred League Cup match between Celtic and Dunfermline Athletic at Celtic Park on August 17, 2019 in...
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon was reportedly on the radar of Heart of Midlothian in the January transfer window.

Craig Gordon goalkeeper for Celtic FC during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in Solna, Sweden.

Michael Stewart has stated on Twitter that Heart of Midlothian should have signed Craig Gordon from Celtic in the January transfer window.

The former Hearts midfielder made the comments following Daniel Stendel’s side’s 5-0 hammering at the hands of Celtic away from home at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Stewart was not impressed with the performance produced by Hearts goalkeeper Joel Castro Pereira, and believes that the Scottish Premiership club should have signed Gordon from the Hoops.

 

According to The Scottish Sun, Hearts wanted to sign the 37-year-old former Sunderland goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

Leaving Celtic

Gordon is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season, and it is hard to see the Glasgow giants offer him a new contract.

With the Scotland international now 37 years of age, one suspects that Gordon will want to leave the Hoops in the summer of 2020, and perhaps Hearts should then make an approach to sign him on a free transfer.

According to WhoScored, the goalkeeper has made one appearance in the Europa League and two appearances in the Scottish League Cup for Neil Lennon's side so far this season.

Craig Gordon of Celtic arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

