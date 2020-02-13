Quick links

Steven Gerrard makes Rangers title admission, gives verdict on Celtic

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind leaders Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted on BT Sport that it is going to be hard for his side to catch Celtic.

Gerrard made the comments after Rangers lost to Kilmarnock away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The Gers went down 2-1 to Kille, while Celtic hammered Heart of Midlothian 5-0 at Celtic Park in the league.

 

The results mean that Rangers are as many as 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, although they do have a game in hand.

Rangers boss Gerrard has admitted that it is going to be very tough for the Ibrox club to reduce the gap on “relentless” Celtic.

Gerrard told BT Sport when asked about the title race: ”Very, very tough. You have got to look at the form of the other people who are relentless right now. There is no denying it that they are obviously in the driving seat.”

Title race over?

Even if Rangers win their game in hand, it is hard to see Celtic collapse in the final weeks and months of the season.

If the Gers are to win the title race this season, then they have to win the Old Firm derbies against Celtic.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

