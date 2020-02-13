Quick links

Steven Gerrard gives brutally honest verdict on Alfredo Morelos's performance last night

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers' title hopes may be over after a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Daily Record that he doesn't think Alfredo Morelos was at his best against Kilmarnock last night.

The Gers travelled over to Rugby Park to take on Killie, and this is a venue where Rangers have struggled at times in recent years.

When Scott Arfield fired Rangers in front with a superb long-range strike, it looked like Gerrard's men were on course to take three points back to Ibrox.

 

However, two former Celtic youngsters came up with big goals to help their former club in the title race, with Stephen O’Donnell equalising from close range.

Eamonn Brophy then won the game, latching to Nicke Kabamba's flick-on before outpacing Connor Goldson and firing beyond Allan McGregor.

The goals unsurprisingly sparked wild scenes for Killie fans, but the inquest started for Rangers as they slipped a huge 10 points behind Celtic in the battle for the title.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

There was a sense of controversy though, as Alfredo Morelos had a goal ruled out for a push, and from the subsequent free kick, Kilmarnock went and bagged the winner.

Gerrard has admitted that he thought the goal should have stood, but was brutally honest about Morelos's performance, claiming his all-round play and hold-up play 'wasn't there', and whilst he tried and tried, it just didn't go his way.

“As a group we haven't done enough to get the result tonight. I understand you're trying to get headlines off Morelos and I think he scored a legitimate goal,” said Gerrard. “But his all round play wasn't there tonight, his hold-up play wasn't there. He tried and continued but we cant always look for one person to put any blame toward. As a group we weren't good enough tonight and I lead that group,” he added.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

