Stefan Johansen thinks Steven Gerrard ‘great’ at Rangers, gives Celtic title verdict

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind Celtic.

Fulham central midfielder Stefan Johansen said on talkSPORT (10:35am, February 13, 2020) that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has done a great job, but he has backed Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Rangers are as many as 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played a game more than the Gers.

The Hoops have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and it looks like they will make it nine in a row this campaign.

Fulham central midfielder Johansen, who was on the books of Celtic from 2014 until 2016, believes that Gerrard has done a good job at Rangers, but he believes that his former club Celtic will clinch the title again this season.

Johansen said on talkSPORT (10:35am, February 13, 2020): “It’s never over till it’s over, but Celtic’s quality, I think they are too good to slip now. I think it’s going to be another trophy.”

Johansen added: “I think Steven Gerrard has done a great job, but Celtic, over the last years, even before I was there as well, they keep working in the right direction and it’s just a winning club.

"They are used to winning trophies, and I think it’s going to be hard for Rangers to catch up with them again this year.”

Title Celtic’s to lose?

Even if Rangers win their game in hand, they will be seven points behind Celtic.

It is hard to see the Hoops drop too many points between now and the end of the season.

For Rangers to win the league this season, they have to win the Old Firm derbies against Celtic and cannot slip up against the other teams.