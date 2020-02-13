Spurs fans react after their player tweets for first time in two years

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has made a hugely bright start with Jose Mourinho's side.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left delighted after Steven Bergwijn tweeted for the first time in almost two years last night.

Bergwijn joined Tottenham in the January transfer window, and there was no celebratory message posted on social media by the winger.

However, last night, the Dutchman broke his Twitter silence by putting up a picture of him celebrating his first goal for Tottenham.

The post has gone down very well with Spurs supporters, with Bergwijn already a hugely popular player with Lilywhites fans.

Bergwijn scored on his Tottenham debut to help increase his popularity.

The January signing has made a wonderful start to life at Spurs, after helping Jose Mourinho’s men to victory over Manchester City.

Bergwijn could well be back in action this weekend, with Spurs set to face Aston Villa.

Tottenham are the favourites to win against Villa on Sunday, and Bergwijn looks likely to start in the contest against the relegation strugglers.