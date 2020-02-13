Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Spurs fans react after their player tweets for first time in two years

John Verrall
Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur and Nicolás Otamendi of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has made a hugely bright start with Jose Mourinho's side.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left delighted after Steven Bergwijn tweeted for the first time in almost two years last night.

Bergwijn joined Tottenham in the January transfer window, and there was no celebratory message posted on social media by the winger.

 

However, last night, the Dutchman broke his Twitter silence by putting up a picture of him celebrating his first goal for Tottenham.

The post has gone down very well with Spurs supporters, with Bergwijn already a hugely popular player with Lilywhites fans.

Bergwijn scored on his Tottenham debut to help increase his popularity.

The January signing has made a wonderful start to life at Spurs, after helping Jose Mourinho’s men to victory over Manchester City.

Bergwijn could well be back in action this weekend, with Spurs set to face Aston Villa.

Tottenham are the favourites to win against Villa on Sunday, and Bergwijn looks likely to start in the contest against the relegation strugglers.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch