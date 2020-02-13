Meet Sosie Bacon - Narcos: Mexico season 2 welcomes Kevin Bacon’s daughter!

Netflix's Narcos: Mexico has just returned for its highly anticipated second season.

After the surprisingly huge success of Narcos after it released to his critical and fan acclaim in 2015, spawning a three-season series, it was only a matter time before Netflix brought us a spin-off show.

That show would be Narcos: Mexico, the first season of which hit arrived on Netflix in December 2018.

Since then, fans have waited for over a year to witness the continuation of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo's (Diego Luna) story after season 1 gave us a tantalising game of cat and mouse.

At long last, the much-awaited second season is here and brings along a host of new cast members, including one Sosie Bacon.

Narcos: Mexico season 2

Narcos: Mexico season 2 arrived on Netflix on February 13th, 2020 and continues the story of Félix Gallardo as looks to build the Guadalajara cartel into a drug-dealing empire while the DEA attempts to keep that from happening and bring down the tyrannical drug lord.

The very last episode of season 1 saw actor Scoot McNairy, who had been the show's narrator, revealed as Walt Breslin, a DEA agent now tasked with bringing down Félix and his ever-expanding cartel.

Season 2 offers up plenty more thrills as the net tightens around the Guadalajara cartel and its overlord.

Meet Sosie Bacon as Mimi Webb Miller

Joining Narcos: Mexico in season 2 is 27-year-old actress Sosie Bacon and if that surname sounds familiar, that'd be because Sosie is the daughter of Footloose star Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

In Narcos, Sosie Bacon takes on the role of Mimi Webb Miller, a real-life character from the time period who was debutante from a prominent Texas family and the niece of a former U.S. senator according to Bustle.

Mimi's place in this story comes from the fact that she dated the notorious drug lord Pablo Acosta who appears in the series played by Gerardo Taracena.

Shortly before the release of season 2, Sosie teased the appearance of her character on Instagram where she boasts an impressive 120,000 followers.

What else has Sosie Bacon been in?

As she comes from an acting family, it's not hard to see why Sosie Bacon followed in both her mother's and father's footsteps.

Her on-screen acting debut came in the 2005 film Loverboy where she appeared alongside both Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick and played a younger version of her mother's character, Emily.

In 2009, she again appeared alongside her mother in the TV show Closer.

In 2014, though, Sosie struck out on her own and has appeared in a number of film and TV roles since including Wishin' and Hopin', 13 Reasons Why and Here and Now among others.

Narcos: Mexico season 2, featuring Sosie Bacon, released on Netflix on February 13th, 2020 and is available to stream now.