'Some statement': Sutton alerted to Gerrard comment after Rangers lose

Rangers were beaten last night, and Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side may have suffered a fatal blow in the title race this season.

Celtic supporting pundit Chris Sutton has been alerted to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard’s comment that his side could not handle the pressure.

Rangers were beaten last night, as they slipped 10 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic now look well on course to win their ninth title in a row, with Rangers’ form over recent weeks highly concerning.

And Sutton highlighted Gerrard’s comment about his side failing to cope with the pressure on Twitter.

Some statement this “we couldn’t handle the pressure “... https://t.co/QfAkmidtHm — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 12, 2020

"That second-half performance alarmed me, we couldn't handle the pressure,” the Rangers boss said, after his side lost 2-1 to Kilmarnock.

Rangers had looked like troubling Celtic for a stage this campaign, but Gerrard’s men have won just twice in their last five league matches.

Celtic, on the other hand, have been relentless in their quest to make it nine a row.

Neil Lennon’s side have won five matches on the bounce to take a commanding lead in the title race.

The Bhoys beat Hearts 5-0 yesterday, as they took a big step closer to adding another piece of silverware to their bulging trophy cabinet.