'Some statement': Sutton alerted to Gerrard comment after Rangers lose

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers were beaten last night, and Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side may have suffered a fatal blow in the title race this season.

Celtic supporting pundit Chris Sutton has been alerted to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard’s comment that his side could not handle the pressure.

Rangers were beaten last night, as they slipped 10 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic now look well on course to win their ninth title in a row, with Rangers’ form over recent weeks highly concerning.

And Sutton highlighted Gerrard’s comment about his side failing to cope with the pressure on Twitter.

"That second-half performance alarmed me, we couldn't handle the pressure,” the Rangers boss said, after his side lost 2-1 to Kilmarnock.

Rangers had looked like troubling Celtic for a stage this campaign, but Gerrard’s men have won just twice in their last five league matches.

Celtic, on the other hand, have been relentless in their quest to make it nine a row.

Neil Lennon’s side have won five matches on the bounce to take a commanding lead in the title race.

The Bhoys beat Hearts 5-0 yesterday, as they took a big step closer to adding another piece of silverware to their bulging trophy cabinet.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

