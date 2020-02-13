Some Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display last night

Ryan Kent was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday.

Ryan Kent of Rangers



Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ryan Kent against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening.

Kent was in action for Rangers in their Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock away from home at Rugby Park.

The 23-year-old former Liverpool winger started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Steven Gerrard’s side lost 2-1.

The former England Under-20 international did not have a good game on a personal level, as he struggled to create chances and did not make the right decisions.

Kent has made 15 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The defeat to Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening means that Rangers remain second in the Scottish Premiership table.

However, Gerrard’s side are as many as 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played a game more than the Gers.

Rangers fans were not impressed with the display produced by Kent and have criticised the former Liverpool winger on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Also surely not the only person who feels that Ryan Kent needs to start showing why we paid £7 million for him? Miles off it! #RangersFC #SPFL #KilmarnockRangers #WATP — Ryan Ward (@Ryan17ward) February 12, 2020

Kent of and Kamberi on for me #WATP — Steven Mcewan (@StevenMcewan9) February 12, 2020

Been pathetic since the break. How does Kent keep his shirt — Russ (@RSeymourWATP) February 12, 2020

Liverpool have mugged Rangers off. £7m for Ryan Kent — Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) February 12, 2020

PS rangers deserved aw they got the night. Does Kent know you can pass a ball? Does Gerrard no you can drop goldson? Alfie not at it either — 10 can dan (@10candan) February 12, 2020

Mental that Rangers paid 7m for Kent — Craig Whyte (@whyteo7) February 12, 2020

Poor 2nd half from Rangers. Kent and Hagi largely anonymous. Subs should have been made 15 minutes ago. — TheUnionFlag72 (@TheUnionFlag72) February 12, 2020