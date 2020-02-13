Quick links

Some Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display last night

Andrew Irving of Hearts and Ryan Kent of Rangers compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in...
Ryan Kent was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday.

Ryan Kent of Rangers reacts after a missed chance during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Ryan Kent of Rangers

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ryan Kent against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening.

Kent was in action for Rangers in their Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock away from home at Rugby Park.

The 23-year-old former Liverpool winger started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Steven Gerrard’s side lost 2-1.

The former England Under-20 international did not have a good game on a personal level, as he struggled to create chances and did not make the right decisions.

 

Kent has made 15 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The defeat to Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening means that Rangers remain second in the Scottish Premiership table.

However, Gerrard’s side are as many as 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played a game more than the Gers.

Rangers fans were not impressed with the display produced by Kent and have criticised the former Liverpool winger on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Ryan Kent of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Ryan Kent of Rangers reacts after a missed chance during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

