Some Liverpool fans react to Dani Ceballos comments

Dani Ceballos says that Liverpool wanted him before he moved to Arsenal.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to comments from Dani Ceballos that he turned down the Reds to join Arsenal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Ceballos moved to Premier League outfit Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Spanish and European giants Madrid.

The Spain international attacking midfielder has said that Liverpool wanted to sign him last summer.

However, the 23-year-old chose the Gunners due to the presence of Unai Emery as the manager at the time, and he has admitted that he would not fit into the style of play at the Reds under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Ceballos told Marca: “I was proud to have a club like Liverpool after me, but I chose Arsenal because of Unai Emery and how he was with me. Right now, I wouldn't fit in at Liverpool very well.”

Liverpool fans have given their take on the remarks from Ceballos, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Stats

Ceballos started his time at Arsenal strongly, but injuries and lack of regular playing time have affected the progress of the attacking midfielder at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old - who has a release clause of €500 million (£419.62 million) in his contract at Madrid, according to AS - has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gunners so far this season.