Some Arsenal fans react to Bukayo Saka speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Liverpool and Manchester United want Bukayo Saka.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool and United are monitoring the situation of Saka.

The 18-year-old - who is a very versatile footballer and can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back - is in the final 18 months of his contract at Arsenal, according to the report.

 

It has been added that the Gunners have started talks with the Englishman over a new contract and are hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Arsenal fans have given their take on the future of Saka on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Arsenal stay

Saka has progressed and developed well this season, and it would make sense for Arsenal to hand him a new long-term contract.

The 18-year-old can only get better in the coming years, and the Gunners should do their utmost to keep hold of him.

Saka has made 10 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing one assist in the process, and has scored two goals and provided four assists in four Europa League games, according to WhoScored.

