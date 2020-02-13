Some Arsenal fans react to Bukayo Saka speculation

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Liverpool and Manchester United want Bukayo Saka.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool and United are monitoring the situation of Saka.

The 18-year-old - who is a very versatile footballer and can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back - is in the final 18 months of his contract at Arsenal, according to the report.

It has been added that the Gunners have started talks with the Englishman over a new contract and are hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Arsenal fans have given their take on the future of Saka on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Why would he join united — charlie_stockwell2004 (@stockwell2004) February 12, 2020

We better not Gnabry him — Sean Dotson (@seandots) February 12, 2020

Monitoring what. They should stop sniffing. He's priceless — Ma|¡ (@mali_officielle) February 12, 2020

Hurry up and give saka a new deal he clearly deserves it and will stay — RED HULK 2020 (@REDHULK20203) February 12, 2020

Don’t see Manchester in there huh?smh — Dolphin.Bakembe (@Dolphin_digi) February 12, 2020

Meaning we have until the end of next season to tie him down. As to which should be given more than 20k a week, being a regular and hopefully for Europa league. He will sign. — TxcksCOYG (@TxcksC) February 12, 2020

damn , does that mean he is out of contract at the end of 2021 season, if thats the case then I think its already too late — Pavel Korchagin (@creepystranger) February 12, 2020

We must keep Saka,playing out of position at the moment.Playing from mid field his fantastic skills will create chances and he will score goals.Very talented and when played regularly will be our star #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/GUfXDyyFYZ — AFC_Gerald (@AFC_Gerald) February 12, 2020

Arsenal stay

Saka has progressed and developed well this season, and it would make sense for Arsenal to hand him a new long-term contract.

The 18-year-old can only get better in the coming years, and the Gunners should do their utmost to keep hold of him.

Saka has made 10 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing one assist in the process, and has scored two goals and provided four assists in four Europa League games, according to WhoScored.