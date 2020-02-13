'So glad we got rid': Spurs fans fume over Poch's Arsenal comments

Mauricio Pochettino manager
Tottenham Hotspur finished ahead of Arsenal three times under Mauricio Pochettino.

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter haven't reacted well to Mauricio Pochettino's comment about Arsenal.

Pochettino was sacked as Spurs manager in November following a very worrying run of form, when the team were 14th in the Premier League table.

The Argentine led Tottenham to a Champions League final last season but didn't end up winning anything during his five-year stay in North London.

The Lilywhites, who hadn't finished higher than local rivals Arsenal since 1995, trumped them in three of Pochettino's five full seasons in charge - 2017, 2018 and 2019.

 

And the 47-year-old has stated this week that overtaking the Gunners is part of his legacy [Sky Sports].

Thing is, Arsenal, who haven't qualified for the Champions League since finishing second behind Leicester City in the 2015-16 campaign, have been in decline over the past four years, and now sit 10th in the Premier League table.

And Tottenham fans on Twitter have questioned Pochettino if he ranks that as his crowning achievement at the club.

You can sort of see where Pochettino is coming from, but it still doesn't speak volumes for the manager's ambition if overtaking the worst Arsenal side over the past two decades is the thing he's most proud of.

He did do some brilliant work at Tottenham, like develop unknowns into world-class talents and elevate the club to a new level entirely, but he didn't win trophies and that, at the end of the day, is what managers are always judged on.

Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

