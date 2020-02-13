'So glad we got rid': Spurs fans fume over Poch's Arsenal comments

Tottenham Hotspur finished ahead of Arsenal three times under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter haven't reacted well to Mauricio Pochettino's comment about Arsenal.

Pochettino was sacked as Spurs manager in November following a very worrying run of form, when the team were 14th in the Premier League table.

The Argentine led Tottenham to a Champions League final last season but didn't end up winning anything during his five-year stay in North London.

The Lilywhites, who hadn't finished higher than local rivals Arsenal since 1995, trumped them in three of Pochettino's five full seasons in charge - 2017, 2018 and 2019.

And the 47-year-old has stated this week that overtaking the Gunners is part of his legacy [Sky Sports].

Thing is, Arsenal, who haven't qualified for the Champions League since finishing second behind Leicester City in the 2015-16 campaign, have been in decline over the past four years, and now sit 10th in the Premier League table.

And Tottenham fans on Twitter have questioned Pochettino if he ranks that as his crowning achievement at the club.

So glad we got rid,zero winning mentality — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) February 12, 2020

Where was the silverware? — Mr_Malakas (@Wirral_Spartan) February 12, 2020

With the squad we had we bottled it on numerous occasions. Finishing 3rd in a 2 horse race. Such an overrated manager — Terry david (@Terryda98843481) February 12, 2020

Laid the foundations but could never quite get over the line in terms of trophies and success . Hopefully Mourinho can take Spurs to that next level — Stuart Longley (@stuartmlongley) February 12, 2020

Just no. Legacy is trophies not progress, who cares what arsenal do — Chris P (@P1983CJ) February 12, 2020

Embarrassing — Mr Wonder (@Peopleschamp78) February 12, 2020

Would love a trophy over all that though mate — Paulo (@willcocks2009) February 11, 2020

You can sort of see where Pochettino is coming from, but it still doesn't speak volumes for the manager's ambition if overtaking the worst Arsenal side over the past two decades is the thing he's most proud of.

He did do some brilliant work at Tottenham, like develop unknowns into world-class talents and elevate the club to a new level entirely, but he didn't win trophies and that, at the end of the day, is what managers are always judged on.