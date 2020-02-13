slowthai’s heritage, hometown and parents explored - NME’s Hero of the Year

The NME award winner caused quite a fuss during the 2020 ceremony.

The 2020 NME Awards were thrust into the limelight even more than usual on Wednesday, February 12th.

The event, which is held annually, took place at the O2 Academy in Brixton, London. Comedian Katherine Ryan and radio presenter Julie Adenuga hosted the ceremony.

Unfortunately for one of the 2020 hosts, Katherine Ryan, things took a bit of a turn during the night when British rapper slowthai made his way up to the stage.

So, who is slowthai? How is he famous and what's his heritage?

Slowthai attends the NME Awards 2020 at O2 Academy Brixton on February 12, 2020 in London, England.

Who is slowthai?

slowthai is a British rapper best-known for songs such as T N Biscuits and Ladies.

The 25-year-old was born on December 18th, 1995 in Northampton, England. His real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton.

His first album, Nothing Great About Britain, was released on May 17th, 2019 and features songs such as Doorman, Inglorious and Gorgeous.

NAME THAT TUNE: Narcos: Mexico theme song explained

slowthai’s heritage

slowthai was raised single-handedly by his mother. He is of mixed Bajan and Irish descent.

The rapper grew up in the Lings area of Northampton on a council estate with his mum and sister.

He also had a step-brother, Michael, who was born with muscular dystrophy. However, he sadly passed away at the age of one.

Becasue of his name, many may assume that slowthai has some kind of Thai heritage, however, this isn't the case.

Speaking to Pitchfork in 2018, he explained where his name comes from: "I was in my own little world, always zoning out but also mad observant: I’d just sit back and watch. And from then I was called ‘Slow Ty,’ because I slurred my words too."

What happened at the 2020 NME Awards?

The 2020 NME Awards took place on February 12th. slowthai was set to have a momentous evening as he won two awards, one with Mura Masa for Best Collaboration on their song, Deal Wiv It, and another for Hero Of The Year.

However, slowthai's night didn't quite go as planned as he brawled with a fan and 'leered' at Katherine Ryan.

The rapper took to Twitter to publicly apologise to Katherine for his actions.

It's not the first time slowthai has acted in a controversial manner, in 2019 he held up a fake severed 'Boris Johnson' head during a performance at the Mercury Music Prize awards.

LYRICAL CONFUSION: TikTok: ‘Hit The Gat’ song explained - lyrics, artist and how to download

.@nme please forward my award to @kathbum for she is the hero of the year. what started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. i want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. i am not a hero. (1/2) — tyron. (@slowthai) February 13, 2020