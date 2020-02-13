Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

SkySports pundit thinks Brentford star would’ve solved Leeds United’s problem

Subhankar Mondal
Matt Smith, Clinton Morrison and Matthew Upson report pitchside for Amazon Prime television ahead of the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aleksandar Mitrovic or Ollie Watkins would have made Leeds United better, says Clinton Morrison.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough at Griffin Park on February 8, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Clinton Morrison suggested on Sky Sports News (7:38pm, February 11, 2020) that Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic or Ollie Watkins of Brentford would have been made Leeds United better.

Leeds have struggled to score goals this season despite creating a lot of chances in every game.

Patrick Bamford has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 31 Championship games for the Whites so far this season, according to WhoScored, but the former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea striker should have added more to his tally.

 

Leeds were nine points clear of the third-placed team in the Championship table at one stage, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now level on points with Fulham in second.

Former Palace forward Morrison believes that Leeds would not be in this position if they had Mitrovic or Watkins in their team.

Morrison said on Sky Sports News (7:38pm, February 11, 2020) when asked if Mitrovic would have solved Leeds’s problem: “Yeah, Mitrovic, or even someone like Ollie Watkins who has made that number nine his spot.

“Yeah, Mitrovic for me is probably the best striker. He is probably one of the hardest people to play against. He is so strong. He could do everything, and he scores goals.”

Ollie Watkins and Kiko Casilla during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mitrovic has scored 21 goals and provided one assist in 29 Championship appearances for Fulham so far this season.

Watkins has scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 32 league games for Brentford so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham clapping the away fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Fulham at The Den, London on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch