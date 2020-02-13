SkySports pundit thinks Brentford star would’ve solved Leeds United’s problem

Aleksandar Mitrovic or Ollie Watkins would have made Leeds United better, says Clinton Morrison.

Clinton Morrison suggested on Sky Sports News (7:38pm, February 11, 2020) that Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic or Ollie Watkins of Brentford would have been made Leeds United better.

Leeds have struggled to score goals this season despite creating a lot of chances in every game.

Patrick Bamford has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 31 Championship games for the Whites so far this season, according to WhoScored, but the former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea striker should have added more to his tally.

Leeds were nine points clear of the third-placed team in the Championship table at one stage, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now level on points with Fulham in second.

Former Palace forward Morrison believes that Leeds would not be in this position if they had Mitrovic or Watkins in their team.

Morrison said on Sky Sports News (7:38pm, February 11, 2020) when asked if Mitrovic would have solved Leeds’s problem: “Yeah, Mitrovic, or even someone like Ollie Watkins who has made that number nine his spot.

“Yeah, Mitrovic for me is probably the best striker. He is probably one of the hardest people to play against. He is so strong. He could do everything, and he scores goals.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mitrovic has scored 21 goals and provided one assist in 29 Championship appearances for Fulham so far this season.

Watkins has scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 32 league games for Brentford so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.