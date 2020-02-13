Gini Wijnaldum wanted Quincy Promes to join Liverpool in 2017

Will Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp finally listen to his midfielder's advice?

Sport claimed earlier this week that Liverpool are interested in signing Ajax's Dutch attacker Quincy Promes in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for the Dutch champions, having scored 15 goals and provided five assists in all competitions so far this season.

Promes only joined Ajax in the summer after a torrid time in Spain with Sevilla. He certainly seems to have restarted his career with Ajax but has he done enough to earn a move to the Premier League leaders?

Fellow Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum wanted this move to happen three years ago when Liverpool Echo claimed that the Reds were interested in signing the then-Spartak Moscow star.

Wijnaldum told ESPN back in 2017: "I think he knows how great Liverpool is - I knew it before I came here. I don't know if everything is true about what they say as I don't speak with him about that."

He continued: "Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team but it is something for the manager and the scouts, not for me."

A move didn't materialise back in January 2017 but it could very well happen before the start of next season. Promes would be a perfect fit in Liverpool and Klopp's system but it is unlikely that he will be a regular starter.

Liverpool's front-three will not change anytime soon unless one of their star attackers decide to leave. However, with Xherdan Shaqiri rumoured to leave the club, Promes would be a very good replacement for the Swissman.

The report from Sport claims that Liverpool will have to fork out £33.5 million to acquire the Dutchman's services which seems a bit steep considering his age.

However, the Reds have shown that they aren't shy to spend the big bucks which makes a move for Promes possible in the summer.