'Get out of my club', 'one of our worst': Some Sheff Wed fans rip into 'finished' player

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall at Hillsborough Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Sheffield, England.
Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday fell to a poor defeat last night and Owls man Barry Bannan copped a lot of flak from the Hillsborough faithful.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Owls' lacklustre defeat yesterday and Barry Bannan's performance for Garry Monk's side came under a lot of scrutiny.

Wednesday's winless run now stretches to five games as struggling Luton Town claimed just their eighth win of the Championship campaign at Kenilworth Road - courtesy of James Collins' first half goal - following a poor display from the visitors.

 

 

With just one win from their past nine Championship matches, the Owls now sit 12th in the table, nine points adrift of the playoffs, and given Luton's struggles this term, to get a win over Wednesday was a particularly big blow for the Hillsborough contingent.

Bannan has been particularly poor for Wednesday in recent weeks and, against the Hatters, once again delivered a poor performance in the middle of the park, appearing off pace and often all over the place.

Here is what some Owls fans have been saying on social media about the 30-year-old's latest display:

Wednesday have slipped from third in the table to 12th since a home victory against Bristol City before Christmas, and the Owls' only Championship win since then came at Leeds United in mid-January.

