'Get out of my club', 'one of our worst': Some Sheff Wed fans rip into 'finished' player

Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday fell to a poor defeat last night and Owls man Barry Bannan copped a lot of flak from the Hillsborough faithful.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Owls' lacklustre defeat yesterday and Barry Bannan's performance for Garry Monk's side came under a lot of scrutiny.

Wednesday's winless run now stretches to five games as struggling Luton Town claimed just their eighth win of the Championship campaign at Kenilworth Road - courtesy of James Collins' first half goal - following a poor display from the visitors.

With just one win from their past nine Championship matches, the Owls now sit 12th in the table, nine points adrift of the playoffs, and given Luton's struggles this term, to get a win over Wednesday was a particularly big blow for the Hillsborough contingent.

Bannan has been particularly poor for Wednesday in recent weeks and, against the Hatters, once again delivered a poor performance in the middle of the park, appearing off pace and often all over the place.

Here is what some Owls fans have been saying on social media about the 30-year-old's latest display:

Bannan and lee just looking so slow #swfc — swfc news (@swfc_news97) February 12, 2020

We keep getting overrun in midfield even Bannan is struggling Hutch looks slow when he plays and Lee is a yard off it since his injuries. Think we are desperate really — Jason Fage (@jfagej) February 12, 2020

Anyone remember when bannan used to bust a gut to win ball #swfc — Chris Hunter (@waddlesstepover) February 12, 2020

Bannan needs dropping ASAP get his fight back — Andy Bruce (@AndyBruce92) February 12, 2020

That 50 / 50 challenge there just sums Bannan up... stealing a living #swfc — J Kenyon (@jedkenyon) February 12, 2020

Barry bannan the most spineless player I’ve ever seen get out of my club #swfc — cal (@callum_dotty) February 12, 2020

Been saying it all season, Bannan is finished. Never want to see him in a Wednesday top again. #SWFC — joshua (@swfcjoshuaa) February 13, 2020

Personally I'm not too fussed about Chansiri. I wouldn't mind spending £25 if we were playing well. Most important to me is the football. What's happened?? Is it monk?? Is it our players?? Both?? How can bannan go from one of our best players to one of our worst recently? — Dave Wawaw (@WawawDave) February 13, 2020

Wednesday have slipped from third in the table to 12th since a home victory against Bristol City before Christmas, and the Owls' only Championship win since then came at Leeds United in mid-January.