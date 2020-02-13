Quick links

'Sanchez mark II': Some Spurs fans react after links with CB who's 'worse than Tanganga'

John Verrall
Dayot Upamecano of Leipzig runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Red Bull Arena on November 11, 2018 in Leipzig, Germany.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Koeln at Red Bull Arena on November 23, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany.

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear particularly keen on recent links with Dayot Upamecano.

The Sun have suggested that Upamecano could be the subject of Tottenham’s interest, after Jose Mourinho was spotted at RB Leipzig’s match against Bayern Munich at the weekend.

 

Tottenham are thought to be keen to upgrade their defensive options in the summer, as they haven’t looked rock solid this term.

Although Mourinho has made some improvements to Tottenham’s defence in recent weeks there are still vulnerabilities that are evident.

But Spurs fans don’t feel that Upemacano would actually be much of an upgrade on Davinson Sanchez.

Upamecano has been a regular starter for Leipzig this season, despite only being 21-years-old.

The Frenchman is blessed with great quality on the ball and he is rapid across the ground.

However, whether he would break into Tottenham's team over Sanchez or Toby Alderweireld is very much up for debate. 

Spurs will have a chance to assess Upamecano’s quality first-hand in the coming weeks, as Tottenham have drawn Leipzig in the Champions League.

