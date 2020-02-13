'Sanchez mark II': Some Spurs fans react after links with CB who's 'worse than Tanganga'

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear particularly keen on recent links with Dayot Upamecano.

The Sun have suggested that Upamecano could be the subject of Tottenham’s interest, after Jose Mourinho was spotted at RB Leipzig’s match against Bayern Munich at the weekend.

Tottenham are thought to be keen to upgrade their defensive options in the summer, as they haven’t looked rock solid this term.

Although Mourinho has made some improvements to Tottenham’s defence in recent weeks there are still vulnerabilities that are evident.

But Spurs fans don’t feel that Upemacano would actually be much of an upgrade on Davinson Sanchez.

Injury prone and makes too many errors,he's basically a younger version of davinson Sanchez bt with more injuries — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) February 12, 2020

I've watched a lot of Leipzig this season, he has amazing ability but don't think he won't have several brain farts a season. I've seen a good few from him already this season. If he stops them then he'll be an absolute baller, until then he's Sanchez mark II — Hywel Lewis (@HywelLewis1882) February 12, 2020

Nah no thanks — Jake (@THFCJakee) February 12, 2020

Dodgy knees or something hasn’t he? — Ethan (@EthanCOYS) February 12, 2020

Levy telling scouts to find a cheaper version in the French league. — RSpurs1980 (@RSpurs1980) February 12, 2020

PLEASE NO, WORSE THAN TANGANGA — William (@spursy_chirpy) February 12, 2020

Doesn't look good enough to be worth that amount — Parker (@CParkers10) February 12, 2020

Upamecano has been a regular starter for Leipzig this season, despite only being 21-years-old.

The Frenchman is blessed with great quality on the ball and he is rapid across the ground.

However, whether he would break into Tottenham's team over Sanchez or Toby Alderweireld is very much up for debate.

Spurs will have a chance to assess Upamecano’s quality first-hand in the coming weeks, as Tottenham have drawn Leipzig in the Champions League.