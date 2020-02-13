Our view: Roy Hodgson is taking the blame for Crystal Palace board's mistakes

The situation Crystal Palace are currently in seems a little too familiar for the fans.

After a fantastic start to the season, Crystal Palace have slowly dropped down to the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Roy Hodgson was hailed by many for his work at Selhurst Park but the tables seem to have turned, with a few Eagles fans pointing the finger at him for the club's recent form.

Palace have won just one of their last 10 league games. That is abysmal for a side who were just three points off fifth place after their win against West Ham United on Boxing Day.

What has gone wrong for Crystal Palace? Is Roy Hodgson the reason why they have been so poor recently or is there something more to it? Let's go back to the 2015/16 campaign.

The Eagles, then under Alan Pardew, were fifth in the table on Boxing Day after a brilliant start to the season. The January transfer window came and Palace managed to sign just one player in Emmanuel Adebayor.

Fast forward from then to the end of the campaign, Palace managed just two more wins and finished the season in 15th, just five points above relegated Newcastle United.

In the winter window this term, Palace acquired the services of Cenk Tosun and that was that. The Eagles haven't won a single game since Boxing Day and are currently 14th, just six points above the drop zone.

Hodgson, as the manager, is responsible for the results but is it really down to him that his side are struggling at the moment?

A huge chunk of Aaron Wan-Bissaka's transfer fee was there to be spent last month but the board, for reasons unknown, failed to get deals over the line.

The Palace boss's contract expires at the end of the campaign and he might well decide to leave if his side survives. However, there is a good chance of them going down and he might well face the axe just like Pardew did in 2016.

Irrespective of what happens with Hodgson in June, it is clear that Steve Parish and co at Crystal Palace haven't learned their lessons and Eagles fans should focus on the board rather than their manager for what has been a terrible 2020.