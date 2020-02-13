Quick links

Rival trolls Rangers, uses just 6 words to mock Steven Gerrard

Tom Rogic of Celtic vies with Gary Dicker of Kilmarnock during the Scottish Premier Leagur match between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on April 27, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost on Wednesday.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Gary Dicker has trolled Rangers on Twitter after Steven Gerrard’s side lost on Wednesday evening.

Rangers suffered a 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock away from home at Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Although the Gers took the lead in the 32nd minute, Killie scored twice in the second half to pick up all three points from the encounter.

 

Kilmarnock midfielder Dicker has mocked Rangers on Twitter, suggesting that defeat was due to the plastic pitch at Rugby Park.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been critical of Kilmarnock’s plastic pitch in the past, as quoted by The Daily Record and BBC Sport.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Rugby Park on Wednesday evening, hosts Kilmarnock had 45% of the possession, took seven shots of which two were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Rangers had 55% of the possession, took 14 shots of which four were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Rangers are now 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the league table, but they do have a game in hand.

Gary Dicker of Kilmarnock during the UEFA Champions League Qualification first leg match between Connah's Quay Nomads and Kilmarnock on July 11, 2019 in Rhyl, Wales.

