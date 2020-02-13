Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Reported Tottenham target was told by Pep Guardiola that he's a 'really talented player'

Amir Mir
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City reatcs during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bulk up their defence in the summer, with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell seemingly on their radar.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester City celebrates scoring Leicester's second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on February 01,...

Jose Mourinho is already planning to bulk up Tottenham Hotspur's defence for next season, with Ben Chilwell one of the names seemingly on his wishlist. 

The Daily Express claims that Mourinho wants to bring Leicester City's fullback, Chilwell, to North London as part of a big-money spending spree. 

If Spurs can secure the signature of the England international then they will be signing a player who was dubbed a 'really talented player' by Pep Guardiola.

Last summer, Chilwell shared what the Manchester City manager thought of him. 

 

“He [Guardiola] just said he thought I was a really talented player and he wanted me to keep playing well, getting up and down the pitch and never going away from it," Chilwell told TalkSport.

“That was it and then he walks off to the next person he wants to speak to. It was nice for such a successful manager to say I’m a good player."

Tottenham's whole back four has been a problematic issue all season, with the fullbacks particularly struggling under Mauricio Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho. 

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...

In a perhaps ironic turn of events, if Chilwell does make the switch to Spurs in the summer then he would replace Danny Rose at left-back, with the defender currently on loan at Newcastle.

But if Rose can find some form at St James' Park in these next few months then he may well be starting for England, ahead of Chilwell, at the Euros.

Either way, the signs are pretty clear that Rose's future at Spurs is coming to an end and whether it's Chilwell or someone else then Mourinho will need another left-sided defender to challenge the currently injured Ben Davies next season. 

Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur on the bench during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch