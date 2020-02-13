Reported Tottenham target was told by Pep Guardiola that he's a 'really talented player'

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bulk up their defence in the summer, with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell seemingly on their radar.

Jose Mourinho is already planning to bulk up Tottenham Hotspur's defence for next season, with Ben Chilwell one of the names seemingly on his wishlist.

The Daily Express claims that Mourinho wants to bring Leicester City's fullback, Chilwell, to North London as part of a big-money spending spree.

If Spurs can secure the signature of the England international then they will be signing a player who was dubbed a 'really talented player' by Pep Guardiola.

Last summer, Chilwell shared what the Manchester City manager thought of him.

“He [Guardiola] just said he thought I was a really talented player and he wanted me to keep playing well, getting up and down the pitch and never going away from it," Chilwell told TalkSport.

“That was it and then he walks off to the next person he wants to speak to. It was nice for such a successful manager to say I’m a good player."

Tottenham's whole back four has been a problematic issue all season, with the fullbacks particularly struggling under Mauricio Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho.

In a perhaps ironic turn of events, if Chilwell does make the switch to Spurs in the summer then he would replace Danny Rose at left-back, with the defender currently on loan at Newcastle.

But if Rose can find some form at St James' Park in these next few months then he may well be starting for England, ahead of Chilwell, at the Euros.

Either way, the signs are pretty clear that Rose's future at Spurs is coming to an end and whether it's Chilwell or someone else then Mourinho will need another left-sided defender to challenge the currently injured Ben Davies next season.