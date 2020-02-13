Report: West Ham United dodged a bullet with failed January bid

According to reports from Italy, West Ham United failed to secure Roberto Gagliardini in the January transfer window.

Roberto Gagliardini is currently playing for Inter but was approached by West Ham United in January.

According to reports from Calcio Mercato, the Hammers made a loan deal approach for the midfielder in the January transfer window, but Inter had no intention of allowing Gagliardini to leave on loan - so maybe if the claret and blues went back with a permanent offer they might have been able to attract him?

The report also states that the player himself wasn't interested in the move, with the 25-year-old seeming more than happy with his life in Italy.

Calcio Mercato goes on to say that the midfielder will be staying with Inter at least until the summer.

What did West Ham miss out on?

Well performances aside, they may have actually dodged a costly bullet.

Gagliardini is currently suffering from an injury and has a condition called bone edema where fluid builds up in the bone marrow.

His returning date is currently unknown according to Transfermarkt, but his current condition doesn't sound positive at all.

The 25-year-old's injuries are a real shame, as he was playing pretty well for Inter when he was fully fit.

The Italian played 11 times in the Serie A, scoring twice from a holding midfield position. Not a bad return, considering Gagliardini usually has to help out going forward and in defence.

The Italian international also registered two assists in the league, but could manage to record any goal contributions in the UEFA Champions League.

Should the Hammers go after him again?

Just down to his current injury issues, it's probably best for everyone that West Ham ends their interest in him.

Even when Gagliardini was fit, the midfielder didn't seem too eager to join the Hammers and with the east London side's current league position, attracting any top-level players will likely be a tough task.