Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Two senior Spurs players were absent from training yesterday

John Verrall
Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could be without both Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso against Aston Villa.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United...

According to the London Evening Standard, Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela were both absent from Tottenham Hotspur training yesterday.

Lo Celso and Lamela missed out on playing in Tottenham’s last match, which they won 3-2 against Southampton in the FA Cup.

The pair were said to be nursing knocks, but there were hopes that they would be back in time to play against Aston Villa this weekend.

 

However, Lo Celso and Lamela were not training with Tottenham’s senior squad yesterday, which has plunged their involvement into doubt.

Lo Celso will be a particularly big miss for Spurs if he does not recover in time to play at Villa Park as he has been influential in recent weeks.

Erik Lamela of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium on September 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

The Argentine was enjoying his best run of starts in Tottenham’s team since he signed, before injury struck.

In Lo Celso's absence it could be that Jose Mourinho sticks with Harry Winks and Eric Dier as his starting pair in midfield, or he could drop Tanguy Ndombele back into a deeper role.

In better news for Spurs, Ben Davies did feature in yesterday’s session, which suggests that the left-back could be involved on Sunday.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch