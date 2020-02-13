Report: Two senior Spurs players were absent from training yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could be without both Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso against Aston Villa.

According to the London Evening Standard, Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela were both absent from Tottenham Hotspur training yesterday.

Lo Celso and Lamela missed out on playing in Tottenham’s last match, which they won 3-2 against Southampton in the FA Cup.

The pair were said to be nursing knocks, but there were hopes that they would be back in time to play against Aston Villa this weekend.

However, Lo Celso and Lamela were not training with Tottenham’s senior squad yesterday, which has plunged their involvement into doubt.

Lo Celso will be a particularly big miss for Spurs if he does not recover in time to play at Villa Park as he has been influential in recent weeks.

The Argentine was enjoying his best run of starts in Tottenham’s team since he signed, before injury struck.

In Lo Celso's absence it could be that Jose Mourinho sticks with Harry Winks and Eric Dier as his starting pair in midfield, or he could drop Tanguy Ndombele back into a deeper role.

In better news for Spurs, Ben Davies did feature in yesterday’s session, which suggests that the left-back could be involved on Sunday.