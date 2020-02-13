Report: Tottenham want Manchester United talent this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Dean Henderson.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer.

It's claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race, with Chelsea, Sheffield United and Tottenham also seeking a summer deal for the stopper.

Henderson has excelled on loan at Sheffield United for more than 18 months now, but his second loan spell is set to end this summer, when he would then return to Old Trafford.

Henderson has proven himself as a top Premier League goalkeeper, and with a real shot at becoming England's first-choice stopper, he won't want to sit on the United bench behind David De Gea.

Clubs are now queueing up to try and tempt United into selling the 22-year-old, and Tottenham are believed to be one of them with Michel Vorm out of contract this summer.

However, the report states that Spurs want a new backup goalkeeper behind Hugo Lloris, and that just won't work for Henderson; if he's to leave United, it must be for first-team football.

Henderson would be a great heir to Lloris at Spurs, but a move just doesn't quite add up right now, even if he does have some history with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho kept close tabs on Henderson after loaning him to Sheffield United last season according to the Manchester Evening News, whilst ESPN noted that Mourinho thought so highly of Henderson that he wanted him on United's 2018 pre-season tour of the US, only for Henderson to instead suggest it would be better to move out on loan – an idea Mourinho actually agreed with.

Mourinho will have been impressed with Henderson's development this season, but unless they can offer him a starting role over Lloris – which seems unlikely – a deal surely won't be happening.