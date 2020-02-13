Report: Tottenham offer Juan Foyth and Victor Wanyama to AC Milan

Spurs boss Mourinho has neither of them in his plans for next season.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Tottenham have offered Juan Foyth and Victor Wanyama to Italian giants AC Milan.

Jose Mourinho will be looking to revamp his squad for his first full season in charge of Tottenham. Both Foyth and Wanyama haven't been used as regularly as they would have liked and Mourinho doesn't seem to fancy using them again.

Foyth has started just once all season which came at the end of December. The Argentine was withdrawn at half-time and hasn't made the squad since.

Wanyama, on the other hand, has had just nine minutes of game time under Mourinho. The Kenyan has been out of favour for a while now and a move away from the club seems likely in the summer.

The report claims that Milan and Spurs have struck a good relationship since last month when they began talks over the transfer of Krzysztof Piatek.

The move for the Pole failed but the two clubs have been in talks over the potential transfer of Wanyama and Foyth before the start of next season.

Tottenham would love for the duo to leave the club and both players are unlikely to have an issue in switching North London for the San Siro.

However, Milan aren't at all convinced with the pair according to the report and no deal is likely at this moment in time.

Spurs will look to offload the duo elsewhere but it will be difficult to convince clubs to meet their valuation considering that both players are unlikely to play for Tottenham again this season.