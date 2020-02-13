Report: Three clubs interested in £13m Leicester man

Leicester City signed Nampalys Mendy from Nice in 2016 but he has never really established himself in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers.

Nampalys Mendy is attracting interest from a host of Turkish clubs with his Leicester City contract due to expire at the end of the season, as reported by Fotospor.

Back in November, the Mercury claimed that a man who joined The Foxes for a cool £13 million during that ill-fated summer of 2016 was unlikely to be offered a new deal as he hurtled towards free agency.

At the time, Mendy had just one minute of Premier League football under his belt in 2019/20. Four month on, the former Nice enforcer has offered a timely reminder of his talents with a number of eye-catching outings in Wilfred Ndidi’s absence, though Leicester still appear to have made no effort to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium.

Though Mendy will not be short of offers, it seems, when he finds himself without a club in July.

Fotospor claim that Sivasspor, Medipol Basaksehir and reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray are all potential destinations for a man who, at the age of 27, still has a lot left in the tank and should thrive in a lesser league like the Turkish top flight.

When everyone is fit and firing, Mendy is probably third in Rodgers’ list of preferred defensive midfield options, behind the exceptional Ndidi and the erratic-yet-exciting Hamza Choudhury.