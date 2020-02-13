Report: Player is 'desperate' to stay at Newcastle, but his future is firmly in doubt now

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has broken into Steve Bruce's side's senior squad this season.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff is ‘desperate’ to stay at St. James’ Park, but at the moment talks are in deadlock.

Longstaff wants Newcastle to raise the basic wage they are offering him, while the Magpies want his contract to be heavily incentivised.

Longstaff has just months remaining on his deal with the Magpies, and there are now genuine fears that he could walk away for free.

The youngster has increased his reputation hugely this term, after breaking into Steve Bruce’s side’s first-team.

Newcastle will obviously not want to lose one of their brightest prospects, but they are playing a risky game now.

Longstaff is almost certain to know of the interest building in him, and Newcastle may be wise to find a compromise with the youngster sooner rather than later.

The 19-year-old has made nine first-team appearances for Newcastle in all competitions and his energy and passion has caught the eye.

Longstaff’s desire to stay with Newcastle is encouraging, as it should make contract negations easier.

But the Magpies are now under real pressure to get a deal agreed soon, otherwise they could face a backlash from supporters if Longstaff does walk away on a free transfer.