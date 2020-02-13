Quick links

Report: Newcastle United monitoring 20-year-old since last year

John McAtee of Scunthorpe United on the ball during the Leasing.com Trophy third round tie between Scunthorpe United and Manchester City U21's at Glanford Park on January 08, 2020 in...
John McAtee is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

According to The Grimsby Telegraph, Newcastle United are interested in signing Scunthorpe United forward John McAtee.

Newcastle reportedly became aware of the 20-year-old forward during their Under-23 game against Scunthorpe at the Sands Venue Stadium back in November 2019.

The report has claimed that the Magpies have been monitoring the youngster since then, having been impressed with how he played against their youth team.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, McAteer has made eight starts and seven substitute appearances in League Two for Scunthorpe so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

The 20-year-old has also made two starts and one substitute appearance in the EFL Trophy and one appearance in the EFL Cup, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Newcastle United?

McAtee is only 20 years of age and is playing in League Two, and it would be hard for him to hit the ground running at Newcastle.

Perhaps a few months playing for the Under-23 side would be sensible, if indeed the Magpies secure his services in the summer transfer window.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
