Report: Newcastle eyeing summer move for £20m striker who's 'like Cristiano Ronaldo'

Brentford's Ollie Watkins battles with Leeds United's Stuart Dallas
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce could be keen to upgrade his striking options at St. James' Park.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Brentford at Emirates Stadium on September 26, 2018 in London, England.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United continue to monitor Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, ahead of a potential summer move.

Newcastle are keen on Brentford duo Watkins and Said Benrahma, as Steve Bruce’s side look to make attacking additions.

Watkins has been one of the leading strikers in the Championship this term, and there is a feeling that he could enhance Newcastle’s offensive options.

Newcastle broke their transfer record on Joelinton last summer, but the Brazilian has badly struggled for goals, and could be replaced at the end of the year.

 

Watkins has scored 20 goals and provided three assists at Brentford this term, and there is a feeling that his physical presence could be suited to Newcastle’s system.

Bruce likes his side to defend in numbers, so Watkins’s ability to hold the ball up could be crucial.

Indeed, Watkins has so much power that his current manager, Thomas Frank, even compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford acknowledges the fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on October 28, 2019...

“It's a big comparison so I don't want to go down that route but, in a way, I've mentioned it now," Frank said to the Wandsworth Guardian.

"He's like a Cristiano Ronaldo-type, that he can play as a nine or he can play to the side, or he can play as a 10, but because he's so versatile he has abilities you can benefit off in all positions. Then it's about getting the best out of him and the team.”

If Newcastle are to sign Watkins it would set them back £20 million, according to West London Sport.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

