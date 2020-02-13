Report: Newcastle eyeing summer move for £20m striker who's 'like Cristiano Ronaldo'

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce could be keen to upgrade his striking options at St. James' Park.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United continue to monitor Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, ahead of a potential summer move.

Newcastle are keen on Brentford duo Watkins and Said Benrahma, as Steve Bruce’s side look to make attacking additions.

Watkins has been one of the leading strikers in the Championship this term, and there is a feeling that he could enhance Newcastle’s offensive options.

Newcastle broke their transfer record on Joelinton last summer, but the Brazilian has badly struggled for goals, and could be replaced at the end of the year.

Watkins has scored 20 goals and provided three assists at Brentford this term, and there is a feeling that his physical presence could be suited to Newcastle’s system.

Bruce likes his side to defend in numbers, so Watkins’s ability to hold the ball up could be crucial.

Indeed, Watkins has so much power that his current manager, Thomas Frank, even compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It's a big comparison so I don't want to go down that route but, in a way, I've mentioned it now," Frank said to the Wandsworth Guardian.

"He's like a Cristiano Ronaldo-type, that he can play as a nine or he can play to the side, or he can play as a 10, but because he's so versatile he has abilities you can benefit off in all positions. Then it's about getting the best out of him and the team.”

If Newcastle are to sign Watkins it would set them back £20 million, according to West London Sport.