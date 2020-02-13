Quick links

Report: Newcastle and Watford send scouts to watch soon-to-be free agent midfielder

Premier League trio Newcastle United, Watford and AFC Bournemouth are reportedly big fans of Goztepe's Efe Binici.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United celebrates with Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park...

Newcastle United, Watford and Bournemouth will send scouts to Turkey next month to cast their eyes over Goztepe midfielder Efe Binici, according to Turkish Football.

It may be a little early to describe this current crop of Turkish footballers as a ‘Golden Generation’ but it's certainly an exciting time to be a fan of the Eastern European nation. Senol Gunes’s side qualified for Euro 2020 with ease, finishing just two points behind France in their group, with a host of talented young players catching the eye along the way.

 

And all the signs suggest that Benici has the potential to follow in the footsteps of Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak and co with a move to one of the continent’s major leagues.

He certainly has plenty of admirers in England. Premier League trio Newcastle, Watford and Bournemouth will have scouts in the stands as Goztepe’s youngsters take on Konyaspor in the coming days.

Watford unveil their new manager Nigel Pearson during the Premier League match between Watford and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road, Watford on Saturday 7th December 2019.

Turkish Football adds that Binici is yet to sign a professional contract with the mid-table Super Lig outfit, meaning any interested suitor would only have to pay a minimal development fee if the technically gifted midfielder opts to leave his homeland.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley would surely give this deal the green light. There is nothing the Sports Direct tycoon loves more than a talented youngster, snapped up on the cheap and sold on for a profit.

Owner of Sports Direct and Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, arrives at the High Court on July 10, 2017 in London, England. Mr Ashley is defending himself against a lawsuit filed by former...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

