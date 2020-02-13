Report: Liverpool tell club they want to sign their £100m star this summer

Liverpool are reportedly moving for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have now told Borussia Dortmund that they want to sign winger Jadon Sancho at the end of the season.

It's claimed that the Reds have communicated their intent to Dortmund, with first contact between the two clubs suggesting Liverpool really are pushing for a huge deal.

Sancho would cost a club-record fee of around £100million, but Manchester City will allegedly bid too as they seek to bring the wide man back to the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are in the race too, with Liverpool seemingly hoping that making contact now will give them an upper hand.

It's even claimed that Liverpool hope Jurgen Klopp's relationship with Dortmund will help negotiations, whilst Sancho's friendships with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Rhian Brewster may be advantageous.

Liverpool are even set to link up with Sancho's sponsors Nike, meaning there are a number of reasons why the Reds may feel a deal is possible this summer.

Sancho, 19, has racked up 15 goals and 17 assists for Dortmund this season, continuing to show that he is one of the top young wingers in world football, and a return to English football could now be on the cards.

Still, a move to Liverpool seems a little surprising right now, as Liverpool have two star wingers in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. You can never have too much quality, but it would be fascinating to see how Klopp juggles Mane, Salah and Sancho in his attack, given Roberto Firmino's importance centrally.