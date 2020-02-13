Report: £100m attacker on Liverpool radar will leave at end of season 'for sure'

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked with a move for Jadon Sancho.

Reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho is set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to a Sky Sports report.

The England international has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga club for the past two seasons, having joined from Manchester City in the summer of 2017.

Sancho weighed in with an impressive 13 goals and 19 assists from 43 appearances in 2018-19, while this term he has 15 goals and 17 assists from just 29 appearances (Transfermarkt).

Numerous outlets including the Daily Mail and The Mirror have spoken in the past few months of how the 19-year-old is believed to be on Liverpool's radar.

Given Sancho's impressive talent and goal contribution record, however, it's no surprise that the Premier League leaders aren't the only ones linked with the Englishman's services.

Sky in Germany reporter Jesco von Eichmann is quoted by Sky Sports as saying: "He will leave Dortmund this summer, that's for sure... it's not clear to which club he will change."

The report claims that Dortmund will demand at least £100million for Sancho this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea interested in bringing him back to the Premier League.

Manchester City, the club Sancho left to join Dortmund, reportedly have the option to match any bid for their former player as part of the agreement and must be kept informed if another club comes in.

However, the report also believes that Man City are not considering Sancho as a target and are ready to let that agreement lapse, so it would not stand in the way of him joining another Premier League club.