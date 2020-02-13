Report: 19 y/o previously linked with Liverpool and Manchester United has price revealed

Sandro Tonali has been linked with Liverpool on various occasions and was also reported to be scouted by Manchester United.

Sandro Tonali was had his price and possible purchase timeframe revealed by an Italian publication.

The midfielder has previously been named a Liverpool transfer target by Goal and has been reportedly scouted by Manchester United in an exclusive from The Sun.

The report from Calcio Mercato states that multiple Italian clubs are also interested in signing the 19-year-old, with Juventus, Inter, Napoli and AC Milan being the Serie A clubs named.

Calcio Mercato also stated that any deal for Tonali would be 55/60 million euros (£45.69m - £49.84m) and would have to take place from June onwards.

Is he worth the money?

At just 19 years old, the defensive midfielder has already played three times for Italy's senior international side.

Currently playing for Brescia in the Serie A, Tonali has featured 22 times for the Italian side - scoring once and assist four times. Those stats are pretty decent for a defensive-minded player, especially the assists.

The amount of money being quoted by the Italian publication doesn't seem too over the top considering what the 19-year-old brings to the team.

Who's going to get him?

If he's going to be playing in England, you have to feel that Liverpool will easily be able to push Manchester United out of any deal.

The Reds can offer pretty much guaranteed UEFA Champions League football, the possibility of winning titles and playing in a ready-made squad which is one of the strongest in the world right now.

But, with Tonali's Italian roots and currently being part of the international setup - Jurgen Klopp's side might be beaten here.

Italian players historically like to play for their childhood teams, which for the majority of players, will be Italian clubs.

So with nearly every major Serie A side reportedly interested in Tonali's signature, it would seem more likely that the 19-year-old will end up with one of them.