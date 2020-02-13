Liverpool reportedly scouting 14 goal attacker, is move viable?

Liverpool is said to be scouting Benfica's Carlos Vinícius, but the 24-year-old has a massive release clause.

Carlos Vinícius has been tearing up the Liga Nos with Benfica this season and these performances have reportedly caught the eyes of Liverpool's scouts.

According to a report by AS, Liverpool scouts have been watching Vinicius closely with the report also hinting that the 24-year-old could be a potential Roberto Firmino replacement - should the Bayern Munich rumours actually materialise.

The centre-forward has a release clause of a whopping 100 million euros (£83,187,180) according to Transfermarkt.

What has Vinicius done this season?

The 24-year-old has played 18 Liga Nos matches so far this season, scoring 14 goals and also managing to register seven assists.

When stepping up to UEFA Champions league level, Vinicius hasn't been as prolific - scoring just once in the five appearances he's made.

Very good league form but the Liga Nos isn't the most competitive in the world, and with a release clause as high as his - is Vinicius really worth all that money?

Will the deal actually happen?

Well, right now it seems to be relying on two major outcomes.

The first one being Firmino completing a move to Bayern Munich, and the second being the Reds paying £83.18m to trigger the players's release clause.

It's highly likely that Liverpool is scouting Vinicius, as clubs will normally have some sort of scouting system where they aim to have as many options as they deem necessary for a certain position - usually around three for each spot in the squad.

This doesn't mean that Jurgen Klopp is ready to make a move for the 24-year-old, but it wouldn't be a massive surprise if he was at least on the radar.