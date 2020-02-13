Report: Liverpool and another big PL club monitoring player Keown compared to Bale

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

It has been reported that Saka - who is a very versatile footballer and can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back - is in the final 18 months of his contract at Arsenal, and that Premier League rivals Liverpool and United are monitoring his situation.

Bayern Munich are also claimed to be interested in the 18-year-old, who is on a weekly salary of £3000.

The Daily Mail has added that Arsenal have started negotiations with Saka over a new long-term contract and are hopeful of striking a deal.

Huge praise

Saka has been very good for Arsenal so far this season and has progressed well in the past few months.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown raved about the teenager in December 2019 and compared him to former Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale, who is now at Spanish and European giants Real Madrid.

Keown was impressed with the performance of the Englishman during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Standard Liege away from home in Belgium in Europa League Group F in December.

The Englishman said about Saka on BT Sport 2 (7:51pm, December 12, 2019): “It’s like watching Gareth Bale, isn’t it?

“That's a quality ball into the box, and the fellow has not started under Freddie Ljungberg, but he has made a case now.”

Keown added: “He is 18 years of age, for goodness' sake, he has got to be given more minutes.”

Stats

Saka has made 10 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 18-year-old Englishman has also scored two goals and provided four assists in four Europa League games for the Gunners so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.