Report: Jadon Sancho has already decided which club he wants to join, amid Liverpool and Manchester United links

According to the Daily Mirror, Jadon Sancho has already decided that he wants to join Manchester United over Liverpool or Chelsea this summer.

Sancho looks set to be one of the most in-demand players in world football in the upcoming transfer window, with both Liverpool, United and Chelsea keen on the Borussia Dortmund winger.

The English international has interest from Premier League sides and abroad, but a return to his homeland is his preferred move.

And Sancho has reportedly decided that he would rather move to United than either Liverpool or Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are willing to pay over £200,000-a-week to convince Sancho to join them, with Liverpool potentially not able to match those figures, and Chelsea also perhaps not wanting to pay quite that much.

Chelsea's interest in Sancho has been long-standing, with the Daily Mail suggesting they have wanted the wide-man for some time.

Liverpool have recently told Dortmund to keep them updated with Sancho’s transfer situation according to the Mirror, as Jurgen Klopp would like him at Anfield, but it is United who hold the upper hand in the race for the winger.

If Sancho does arrive at Old Trafford he would be a wonderful addition to the Red Devils squad.

Sancho looks to have the potential to be a genuine superstar, after scoring 12 goals and claiming 13 assists in just 19 Bundesliga games this term.