Report: Club are worried they will lose £3.5m Leeds-linked striker this summer

Victor Orta was reportedly keen to bring Cyle Larin to Elland Road in 2017 - could Championship giants Leeds United finally get their man?

Zulte Waregam fear that they will miss out on the chance to sign Cyle Larin on a permanent basis, according to Voetbal Nieuws, with Leeds United providing competition for the Canadian’s signature.

A highly-rated striker who was linked with a move to Elland Road when director of football Victor Orta was just getting his feet under the table at Thorp Arch appears to be back on the radar.

Larin was scoring goals for fun in the MLS for Orlando City when he was first mentioned as a target for the Championship giants back in 2017, via The Sun.

Three years on, a player former MLS team-mate Kaka (yes that Kaka) tipped for greatness has never really lived up to expectations. A spell at Besiktas hasn’t gone to plan, though a loan move to Zulte Waregam in Belgium appears to have given the 24-year-old a new lease of life.

Larin has produced nine goals and nine assists for Waregam, showing that he can score and create in equal measure. And that is exactly what Marcelo Bielsa wants from a number nine, as the penalty-box poacher Eddie Nketiah found out.

Fotospor reports that Besiktas would consider cashing in for £3.5 million.

Interestingly, Zulte Waregam have the option to sign Larin permanently for £2 million but the Jupiler League outfit fear that they will miss out on the striker who is also interesting top teams in Belgium as well as Leeds United.