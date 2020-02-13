Report: £50m Champions League star wants dream England move amid Arsenal and Spurs interest

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dayot Upamecano this season.

According to Bild, RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano views the Premier League as his 'dream move' amid links to both Arsenal and Tottenham.

It's claimed that Barcelona and Bayern Munich both want to sign Upamecano, who looks set to leave Leipzig at the end of the season for €60million (£50million).

However, the report states that Upamecano wants a move to the Premier League, viewing English football as the 'dream' move as he considers his next destination.

Arsenal would be the favourites in that scenario, as they moved for him last summer, and remain keen according to The Express, as they considered a £50million January bid.

They may yet face competition from North London rivals Tottenham though, as Bleacher Report claimed back in November that Spurs have been viewing the Frenchman was a potential recruit at centre back.

Tottenham face RB Leipzig in the Champions League, meaning they will face off against Upamecano, whilst boss Jose Mourinho will have seen him in action in the 0-0 draw against Bayern on Sunday.

The 21-year-old defender has impressed for Leipzig since joining from sister side Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, showing off great strength, aerial ability, pace and confidence on the ball.

He isn't the biggest centre back at 6ft 1in tall, but he's still more than capable in the air, and could be a fine complement to fellow Frenchman William Saliba at Arsenal next season.

Spurs are likely to add a centre back to compete with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez, but whether they will spend £50million is another matter, possibly making Arsenal favourites if Upamecano does prioritise a move to England.