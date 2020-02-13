Quick links

Report: £50m Champions League star wants dream England move amid Arsenal and Spurs interest

Olly Dawes
Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Koeln at Red Bull Arena on November 23, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dayot Upamecano this season.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Koeln at Red Bull Arena on November 23, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany.

According to Bild, RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano views the Premier League as his 'dream move' amid links to both Arsenal and Tottenham.

It's claimed that Barcelona and Bayern Munich both want to sign Upamecano, who looks set to leave Leipzig at the end of the season for €60million (£50million).

However, the report states that Upamecano wants a move to the Premier League, viewing English football as the 'dream' move as he considers his next destination.

 

Arsenal would be the favourites in that scenario, as they moved for him last summer, and remain keen according to The Express, as they considered a £50million January bid.

They may yet face competition from North London rivals Tottenham though, as Bleacher Report claimed back in November that Spurs have been viewing the Frenchman was a potential recruit at centre back.

Tottenham face RB Leipzig in the Champions League, meaning they will face off against Upamecano, whilst boss Jose Mourinho will have seen him in action in the 0-0 draw against Bayern on Sunday.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League group G match between RB Leipzig and SL Benfica at Red Bull Arena on November 27, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany.

The 21-year-old defender has impressed for Leipzig since joining from sister side Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, showing off great strength, aerial ability, pace and confidence on the ball.

He isn't the biggest centre back at 6ft 1in tall, but he's still more than capable in the air, and could be a fine complement to fellow Frenchman William Saliba at Arsenal next season.

Spurs are likely to add a centre back to compete with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez, but whether they will spend £50million is another matter, possibly making Arsenal favourites if Upamecano does prioritise a move to England.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena on October 5, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

