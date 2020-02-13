BBC: Will there be a Red Rock season 4? The future is bleak for daytime cop show

Red Rock series 3 has recently returned to BBC Two but will there be a fourth series?

It's never nice when the fate of one of your favourite TV shows hangs in the balance and the future of the series remains uncertain.

For fans of the Irish daytime cop drama Red Rock, the future of the show has been uncertain for several years after a number of issues caused a huge delay in the release of its third series.

Now, season 3 has been completed in full and it is airing daily on BBC Two.

But after such a stop-start series, are fans in-store for another season of the drama series?

Red Rock series 3 on the BBC

After first appearing on our screens back in 2018 and then disappearing for a mid-season hiatus, Red Rock's third season has finally now been completed with all 37 episodes of the series now back on BBC Two.

The first episode of series 3 returned to our screens on Monday, February 10th with episodes airing at 3pm every weekday for the next seven weeks or so.

Will there be a series 4?

No. The Irish daytime cop show has been cancelled after three series so you'd better make the most of Red Rock on BBC Two while you can.

The news of Red Rock's cancellation was unsurprising if unfortunate when it was revealed in 2018, as the show's third season had been fraught with issues.

Red Rock usually released in two halves on the Irish TV channel TV3 (now Virgin Media One) but when the show was placed on hiatus and delayed from 2017 until 2018 fans certainly grew worried.

During this hiatus, which was supposedly a result of the show's set lease expiring, it was revealed that props and costumes from the show were being auctioned off, all-but confirming the death of the series.

A fitting conclusion

Thankfully for Red Rock fans, the show's creators managed to bring the series to a satisfying end and fans were pleased with the final two episodes when they aired on Irish TV in January 2020.

It's only right that the show didn't end with several story threads left hanging but it's obviously disappointing for fans of the series that the show has come to an end.

Following the final episode, several of the show's cast members and fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the series.

The final episode, an absolute pleasure working on this show. Top class actors with stunning performances and a special crew. So nice to watch it together @RedRockTV3 @CathyBelton @carbar9 #RedRock pic.twitter.com/PHONIZHZK0 — Brian Roche (@rochebj) January 9, 2020

#RedRock ❤️

Thanks for letting me be a small part of such an amazing show. It has been tons of fun and I already miss you all.

Great #craic everybody!

Miss Bajorek.#tvseries #finale #2020 #nevermissanoportunitytodance #redrockers #ladeedahhttps://t.co/CuYL8Ry95d — Natalia Cooper (@CooperNatalia) January 10, 2020

Whether it'd be Virgin, BBC, TG4, Rte, or Amazon Prime, I'd definitely love and happily welcome more #RedRock. Been a great show since it began, but it's improved even more since switching to post-watershed. One of the best written, shot and acted Irish dramas ever. — Robbie Rowe (@zandook) January 10, 2020

Red Rock series 3 is airing on weekdays at 3pm on BBC Two.