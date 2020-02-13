Red Dead Online Valentine's update: Madam Nazar's Lovers Collection, new outfits and XP bonuses

Rockstar have released a new Valentine's update for Red Dead Online which includes new outfits, XP bonuses and a lovers collection for Madam Nazar.

Red Dead Online has received a bevy of updates in the past such as the introduction of specialist roles and Moonshiners, and the mode has now received a Valentine's update which includes even more outfits, XP bonuses and a collection of love-themed gifts to give to Madam Nazar for a handsome reward in-return.

There's been continuous complaints from some about Red Dead Online and this has resulted in petitions having been made demanding that Rockstar fix the multiplayer mode. However, considering how it started off, the feature has improved significantly with there continually being reasons to return to the wild west.

And the latest reason to return is for the Valentine's update which has added more new outfits, XP bonuses and Madam Nazar's lovers collection.

Red Dead Online Valentine's update Frontier Pursuits XP bonuses

The Red Dead Online Valentine's update has added XP bonuses to Frontier Pursuits.

Regardless of whether you're new or an experience doer in your profession, you can pick up 40% XP boosts from performing role activities.

Moonshiner: 40% XP & Role XP boost on all Sales, Moonshine Story and Bootlegger Missions

Bounty Hunter: 40% XP & Role XP boost on Bounty Hunter Missions, including Legendary Bounties

Trader: 40% XP & Role XP boost on Sales and Resupply Missions, as well as making Stew in your camp

Collector: 40% XP & Role XP boost on sales of complete Collection sets

Red Dead Online Valentine's update new outfits

In addition to XP bonuses for each Frontier Pursuits role, the Red Dead Online Valentine's update has also added new outfits to wear.

Permanent additions to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalogue include top hats named Charleston and Reaves, as well as a men's Caughtery Shirt.

These aren't the only new cosmetics available as there are also more for a limited-time. There's the Morning Tail, Irwin and Eberhant coats, plus Furred and Woodland gloves to buy as a neat Valentine's gift for yourself.

Per Rockstar, these items and more can be bought at your local tailor or via the Catalogue's mail order.

Red Dead Online Madam Nazar's Lovers Collection

Madam Nazar's Love Collection for Red Dead Online requires you to send her Chocolate Daisy, a Yellow Gold Diamond Ring and the Two of Cups Tarot card.

Sending her this bundle of goodies will result you in being rewarded with a gift that is said to be "handsome".

YouTuber GTA Series Videos has already uploaded a guide for where you can find each of the items.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.