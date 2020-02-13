Rangers star has spotted a 'worrying' sign in Gerrard's squad - and it keeps happening

Rangers lost 2-1 away at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Rangers captain James Tavernier has told Rangers TV that the second half performance at Kilmarnock was 'embarrassing' – and noted that it keeps happening.

The Gers headed to Rugby Park on Wednesday night in search of a vital three points, and looked to be on course for the win when Scott Arfield smashed home a superb opener.

However, Rangers capitulated in the second half, firstly with Stephen O'Donnell equalising from close range for the hosts, before Eamonn Brophy struck the winner.

Alfredo Morelos had a goal ruled out for a push, and from the resulting free kick, Kilmarnock went down the other end to bag the winner with Brophy firing past Allan McGregor.

With Celtic beating Hearts 5-0 at Parkhead, Rangers are now 10 points behind Celtic in the race for the Premier League title, having shown patchy form in 2020.

It was a similar story at Hearts as Rangers were 1-0 up before losing 2-1, and captain Tavernier seemed completely exasperated at the full time whistle last night.

Tavernier admitted that he was 'embarrassed' with Rangers' second half display at Killie, believing that Rangers just aren't handling when teams get momentum.

Tavernier thinks that this has now happened 'a few times', and it's 'worrying' that Rangers can't deal with it, admitting it was disappointing that fans saw that performance.

“Almost the word ‘embarrassed’, for the performance that we put in during the second half,” said Tavernier. “It’s happened a few times now. The other team are starting to get the upper hand, and the crowd are getting behind them, and we’re simply just not dealing with it, which is worrying.”

“I’ve been with this team long enough to know we’ve been in situations and we’ve handled it, but not tonight, and it’s very disappointing to let the fans see that tonight,” he added.