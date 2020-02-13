Rangers' defeat made even sweeter for Celtic

Rangers lost 2-1 away at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Rangers' title hopes may be fading away after they surrendered a 1-0 lead at Kilmarnock to lose 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Gers had been 1-0 up thanks to Scott Arfield's goal, only for Stephen O'Donnell and Eamonn Brophy to turn the game on its head in the final 15 minutes, handing Killie a 2-1 win.

Subscribe

With Celtic thrashing Hearts 5-0, Rangers are now 10 points adrift of Celtic, and this is the second time they have squandered a 1-0 lead away from home to lose 2-1 in the last month.

Rangers' title push now appears to be dying away, barring a stunning fightback, and as if that wasn't sweet enough for Celtic, it was made even sweeter last night.

Celtic fans have cause to celebrate any goal scored against Rangers, but there will have been a heightened level of schadenfreude as it was two former Bhoys who downed Steven Gerrard's men.

Right back O'Donnell spent two years with Celtic between 2009 and 2011 having joined from Aberdeen, failing to make a first-team appearance before moving on to Partick Thistle.

The 27-year-old is now a Scotland international and has even been linked with a return to Parkhead in recent times, but his equaliser last night will have been more than enough for Celtic fans to appreciate him.

Striker Brophy bagged the winner, and he spent eight years in the Celtic ranks before joining Hibernian in 2011, but he was also a boyhood Celtic fan.

That goal last night will have meant a lot to Brophy as a result, but Celtic will have loved seeing two of their former youngsters help push them closer to another title.

They may not have made it at Parkhead, but their goals last night have massively helped the Bhoys, with Celtic fans no doubt grateful to both of them and Rangers fans probably cursing their luck.